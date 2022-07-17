Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower in Mumbai cancelled due to rising Covid-19 cases, claim reports

Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower, which was reportedly going to be held in Mumbai on Sunday, has been cancelled. Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. As per reports, they had planned a grand baby shower in Mumbai for their family and friends, having held one in London last month. However, given the rise of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai of late, the function has now been cancelled. Also read: Invites for Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming baby shower go out to friends and family

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam’s baby shower was supposed to be held in Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh’s bungalow in Bandra. However, on Sunday morning, a paparazzo account posted a picture of the venue, seemingly deserted. In the accompanying caption, it was written that there was ‘no action at the bungalow where Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower was supposed to begin at 11 am.” Other sources also said guests hadn’t arrived and there was no movement even though invites had been sent out much in advance.

On Saturday, an Etimes report had claimed that the baby shower was cancelled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city. The report quoted sources close to the Kapoor family and said that even though customised hampers had been sent to guests, after the increase in Covid-19 cases, the parents-to-be decided to play it safe for the safety and well-being of Sonam and the child.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports had suggested that the guest list included names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Masaba Gupta. Sonam’s cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah were also set to attend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March and also held a baby shower in London in June. The actor had shared some pictures from the intimate event on Instagram, with the caption, “"It's all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I'm so thankful to Eiesha Bharti Pasricha for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON