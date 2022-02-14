Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja is accused of tax fraud and giving fake bills, he calls it ‘baseless slandering’

Entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, the husband of actor Sonam Kapoor, denied allegations of tax fraud and sending ‘doctored invoices’ that were levelled against him by international shipping company MyUS.com. He called it ‘baseless slandering’.

It all started last month when Anand tweeted about his ‘horrible experience’ with the company. “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic - I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning,” he wrote. Sonam amplified his complaint by sharing his post and adding, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

The company responded by accusing Anand of tax fraud. “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes,” they wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, they added, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance.”

The shipping company levelled allegations against Anand Ahuja.

“Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them,” they concluded.

Anand called the allegations ‘baseless slandering’. “You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees,” he wrote, adding that he has now closed his account. “Anyway, I have now moved all items and closed my account. Gooooood riddance!”

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and have been living in London ever since. She will be seen next in a thriller titled Blind.

