Sonam Kapoor amplifies husband Anand Ahuja's complaint against a brand: 'Customer service is shameful'

Actor Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja complained about an e-commerce brand on Twitter after a “horrible experience.” Sonam supported Anand's tweet and re-tweeted it, calling the e-commerce brand “terrible.”

On Thursday, Anand tweeted, “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic. I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.” Sonam shared the tweet on her handle and said, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

Sonam Kapoor comes in support of Anand Ahuja.

The company replied to Anand's tweet and apologized for inconvenience. Anand replied to the company's comment by saying, “Have been trying to resolve with email CS for 7+ days and spent 2hrs with chat CS yesterday before this tweet. They are unable to resolve- offering unfair, ones sided & even fraudulent solutions. Your company’s new “policies” are malicious and a SCAM.”

Sonam tied the knot with Anand on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony, followed by a star-studded reception. The couple often share their pictures together on social media.

Recently, Sonam shared a series of photos from their New Year celebration. She captioned the post, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022.”

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam talked about Anand and how she is thankful that she didn't marry someone from Bollywood. She said, “I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.”

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix last year. Sonam will next be seen in Blind.

