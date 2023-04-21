Sonam Kapoor's secret to dressing in extreme Indian heat: Simple linen saree with a touch of vintage jewellery

Sonam Kapoor shared some photos of her 'comfortable' look from Thursday's IPL match. She was in the stadium alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook as they watched the game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Sonam, who is known for her fashion choices, wore a 'simple linen saree with vintage jewels' for the outing. The actor also talked about her love for sarees, calling them her choice of outfit for 'Indian heat'. Also read: Tim Cook surprises fans, watches IPL match with Sonam Kapoor

In case you haven't tuned in to the news or stepped outside in the past few weeks – the country is under a heatwave. On Friday, as she shared her latest photos, Sonam shared her secret to dressing for extreme heat. She has concocted a creative solution for beating the heat – in style, to boot. The key to dressing up right now, as per Sonam? Sarees. The actor wore a white a yellow linen saree for IPL match in Delhi.

Talking about her look, Sonam wrote alongside photos of herself posing inside a grand room with massive chandelier, and colourful art, "In a simple linen saree with vintage jewels. I find sarees the most comfortable to wear in the indian heat. Thank you @anavila_m for making some of the chicest and most beautiful saris that scream simplicity." Actors Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart and raising hands emojis in the comments section of Sonam's post. The actor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja commented, "How pretty (heart emojis)." A comment also read, "Stunning and so graceful."

Earlier, Sonam had also shared photos of herself from the IPL match. Tim Cook and Anand Ahuja also featured in the photos. Sonam wrote in her caption, "Tim Cook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here (folded hands emoji) @anandahuja."

Before the IPL match, Sonam was spotted at an Apple Store event in Mumbai alongside many celebrities, including Neha Dhupia and Sonali Bendre. Before that she stepped out in an elaborate lehenga for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala in Mumbai. Earlier, Sonam was also seen in a pink outfit at Dior's first ever fashion show in Mumbai, which was showcased at the iconic Gateway Of India.

