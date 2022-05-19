Sonam Kapoor says she found it ‘gross’ as a kid how obsessed dad Anil Kapoor was with her mom Sunita Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures of her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their 38th wedding anniversary. Sharing the pictures, Sonam revealed how Anil is ‘obsessed’ with Sunita. The couple has three children together, actors Sonam, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and producer Rhea Kapoor. Also Read: When Anil Kapoor revealed his love story with wife Sunita: 'She was a banker's daughter, I was totally bekaar'

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the best parents on (earth emoji). I love you. You both set the best example as a couple, parents and partners.. I couldn’t have asked for more. Also mom, dads obsessed with you. It was gross as a kid but it’s unbelievably cute now.”

Sunita commented, “Why was it gross? It’s the best thing in the world to be surrounded with love.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “They are special.” Anil's brother, film producer Boney Kapoor wrote, “Very Happy anniversary.”

Anil also shared pictures with Sunita and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my everything @kapoor.sunita! I wish everyone gets to live a love like ours! I’m so lucky to being growing young with you every year. Thank you for giving me three incredibly loving, fiercely independent, and definitely crazy kids. You are my heart & home. It's hard to be away from you today for the first time in 48 years and I'm counting the days, minutes and seconds until we reunite in your favourite place. I miss you and I love you."

Sunita also shared two pictures of them and wrote, “Happy Anniversary husband. You’re my best friend , my human diary and my other half… here’s to us , to our love , to our hearts and to our dreams… and to many more adventures. Love you and miss you.”

Anil and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984, after 10 years of courtship. Anil proposed to Sunita after signing the film Meri Jung, which was considered to be his breakthrough performance. They tied the knot the next day in a low-key ceremony that was attended by around only 10 people.

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor, in which she actor starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She then had a cameo in Anil and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2020.

