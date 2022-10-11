Sonam Kapoor says son Vayu is 'going to look so cute' as she shares glimpse of his new clothes. See pic

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of new clothes for her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20. In the picture she shared on Tuesday, Sonam gave a glimpse of baby clothes packed in boxes. She thanked one of the clothing brands for these clothes. ( Also read: Maheep Kapoor offers a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s cute room. see pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of clothes from the label Happy Clouds, and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Thank you @happyclouds.in these are beautiful, Vayu is going to look so cute.” The label reshared her photo on their own Instagram Stories. Sonam had recently shared pictures of son Vayu as the family celebrated his first month anniversary on September 20.

Sonam Kapoor shared the clothes of Vayu via Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Dussehra, Sonam had also taken to Instagram to share a photo of Vayu's new toys that were gifted to them as part of a cute baby hamper. The specially-curated basket was decorated with blue, grey and white balloons and flowers. A banner with Vayu’s name in blue was also used to add a personal touch to the hamper, which featured an adorable giraffe stuffed toy, a green T-shirt, a striped black and white top and pants set, along with other clothes and toys. The gift was curated for Vayu’s first Dussehra celebrations, the kids’ label shared as they posted its videos on Instagram Stories.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018. The couple welcomed its first child together on August 20 and announced his name a month later. Explaining the meaning and significance behind Vayu’s name, they said in an Instagram post, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.