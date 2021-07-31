Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor shares cute moments with Anand Ahuja from flights, gym and bedroom. Watch
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor shares cute moments with Anand Ahuja from flights, gym and bedroom. Watch

Sonam Kapoor has shared a special video to wish her husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor wished Anand Ahuja with a special video.

Sonam Kapoor has posted a romantic video to wish husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday. In the video, Sonam shared glimpses of their intimate moments from their travels, gym sessions and even their bedroom.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "You’re just too good to be true, I can’t take my eyes off you…Thank you for teaching me what kindness, patience and love truly is. I’m indeed a lucky girl to have fallen in love with my best friend. May every day of every month of every year bring you closer to your goals and dreams! Happy happy birthday, Anand. #EverydayPhenomenal."

In the video, Sonam and Anand share a kiss on what seems to be a flight. In another clip, she tries to fix his hair as he makes a face. She also made a goofy video with him in bed even as he tried to shut it down.

Sonam's friends and colleagues from Bollywood gave compliments to the couple. Sayani Gupta wrote, "Soooo cuteeee." Raveena Tandon wrote, "God bless."

Not just Sonam, her entire family wished Anand on his birthday. Her dad, actor Anil Kapoor shared pictures of Sonam and Anand and wrote an emotional message for his son-in-law. "We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts.... it was a tough task...then she found you...Happy Birthday, Anand @anandahuja," he wrote. Replying to him, Anand wrote, "We only know what 'pure' means and looks like because of the example our parents have set for us - and have taught us by being the way you all are. Marcus Aurelius said 'Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.' … thank you for guiding us and teaching us."

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya does 'romantic' stunt with Abhinav Shukla, his reaction leaves everyone in splits

Sunita Kapoor, Sonam's mother, wrote, "Happy happy birthday to an amazing son. May everything that makes you happy be yours today , tomorrow and always. We love you so much."

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 at her home in Mumbai. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor and her next appearance will be in Blind.

