Sonam Kapoor shows baby bump in new video with husband Anand Ahuja: ‘Birthday week starts’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja returned to London after their ‘babymoon’ in Italy. The actor showed off her bare belly in an unbuttoned white shirt in a new video with her husband. Sonam, who celebrates her 37th birthday on Thursday, took to Instagram Reels to post the clip with the caption, “Back home… birthday week starts!” Read more: Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's 'babymoon' in Italy with food, drinks and stunning views

Sonam and Anand are seen walking the streets of London in the PDA-packed Instagram Reels with Harry Styles's song Golden. In the almost 12-second clip, Sonam was seen sitting on a couch at their home, before heading out with her husband. While walking with her arm around Anand, Sonam gave him a kiss on the forehead, following which, he too gave her a sweet peck on the cheek. Sonam wore a black sports bra and leggings with an oversized white shirt for the outing. The mother-to-be completed her day-look with a black sling bag and a pair of black sunglasses.

Instagram followers reacted to Sonam’s new video with comments like, “You are glowing,” and “Beautiful mum.” One user wrote, “I love pregnant Sonam, so cute!!!!!!!” Meanwhile, one fan also compared Sonam to her sister, Rhea Kapoor, writing, “You resemble Rhea so much in this video.”

Sonam has been sharing social media posts of her with husband Anand during her pregnancy. The couple was in Italy on their ‘babymoon’ and documented their special trip on Instagram Stories and posts. Sonam and Anand announced in March 2022 that their first child together is on the way with a stunning baby bump debut. Part of the caption with their baby announcement read, “We can’t wait to welcome you…” The pregnancy announcement came nearly four years after Sonam and Anand married on May 8, 2018.

Sonam has been giving a glimpse of her baby bump as she prepares to weclc her first child. The actor shared pictures from a maternity shoot with husband Anand in April 2022. She also shared videos of her cradling her pregnant belly during their babymoon in Italy.

