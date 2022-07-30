Sonam Kapoor tells Anand Ahuja he’s ‘going to be the best dad’, he replies ‘can’t say I disagree'

It’s no secret that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja love sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. The two often engage in PDA-filled interactions on Instagram with their dedicated hashtag ‘everyday phenomenal’. On Friday, the mom-to-be wished Anand on his birthday by sharing a heartfelt note for him. Sonam, who is pregnant with her first child, told Anand he was ‘going to be the best dad’. Anand Ahuja celebrated his 39th birthday on July 29. Read more: Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower in Mumbai cancelled due to rising Covid-19 case

Sonam announced her pregnancy in March by sharing her maternity photoshoot that was styled by her sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor. In the pictures she shared, the actor showed off her baby bump as she posed with Anand. Sonam has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing images from her babymoon with Anand, as well as her baby shower in London.

On Friday, Sonam wished Anand on his birthday and wrote in her Instagram post, “My husband, you’re selfless, dedicated, and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker-obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual-seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest, because your light comes from pure goodness.”

Sonam, who is in her third trimester, shared their couple pictures and some solo photos of Anand in her post, and wrote, “You’re going to be the best dad, because you’re forever a student. Love you love you love you.” She shared her birthday message with the hashtags ‘everyday phenomenal’ and ‘birthday boy’, as well as a lion emoji for Anand, whose sun sign is Leo.

Anand also seemed to agree with Sonam’s prediction and wrote, “Wow. Can’t say I disagree with any of that. But you know that you’re my inspiration and my reason to learn, grow and improve every moment, every day.” Wishing him on his special day, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote in the comments section of Sonam’s post, “Happy birthday Anand Ahuja... life changing year.”

