Sonarika Bhadoria defends mothers as Katrina Kaif faces trolling: ‘Postpartum body is not your shame’

Actor Sonarika Bhadoria, known for her roles on TV shows such as Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Prithvi Vallabh – Itihaas Bhi Rahasya Bhi, has spoken up in support of postpartum mothers. Recently, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif glowed in green at an event, but all trolls could talk about was how motherhood changed her body. Sonarika reminded trolls that Katrina and other mothers like her owed them nothing.

Sonarika Bhadoria defends Katrina Kaif

Sonarika Bhadoria reminded trolls that mothers like Katrina Kaif owe them nothing. (Instagram/ANI)

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On her Instagram Stories, Sonarika posted a video of an Instagram influencer calling out the cruelty Katrina has been subjected to since her public appearance. The influencer points out that the actor gave birth in November 2025 and slams those who mock her, adding that she also runs a ₹400-crore business with Kay Beauty and is a highly successful actor.

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{{^usCountry}} Stating that she was standing up for all mothers, not just Katrina, Sonarika, who recently became a mother herself, wrote on her Stories, “This isn't just about Katrina. It's about every mother judged while her body is still healing. Her body grew, carried and delivered a human being. It doesn't owe anyone an explanation for what it looks like afterwards.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating that she was standing up for all mothers, not just Katrina, Sonarika, who recently became a mother herself, wrote on her Stories, “This isn't just about Katrina. It's about every mother judged while her body is still healing. Her body grew, carried and delivered a human being. It doesn't owe anyone an explanation for what it looks like afterwards.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sonarika Bhadoria defended postpartum mothers like Katrina Kaif.

She also added, “You are a mother. You are powerful. You are worthy. And you do not need to shrink, change, or apologise for what it took to bring life into this world. Stand tall. Take up space. Love yourself fiercely. Your postpartum body is not your shame - it is your story, your strength, your proof.”

Reminds trolls of what mothers go through

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In a long note she posted on her Feeds, Sonarika also reminded trolls of what mothers go through. “There is something deeply cruel about looking at a woman who has just brought life into this world and deciding that her body is now public property,” read a portion of her note. She also called out those who joke about a postpartum woman’s body. All while the woman wonders where she is, beyond being a mother now.

Pointing out that society expects women to sacrifice everything to become mothers, she added, “And somehow, in a world that tells women they should sacrifice everything to become mothers, we still expect them to emerge from motherhood looking untouched. As though pregnancy was supposed to change her life-but not her body.” She further wrote, “As though she owes you the waist she had before. The skin she had before. The breasts she had before. The energy she had before. She owes you nothing. A postpartum body is not a failed version of a woman's old body. It is evidence. Evidence that something extraordinary happened to her.”

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In her caption, Sonarika also reminded people to be kinder, especially to postpartum mothers, who don’t need comments on their bodies but do need compassion and kindness. “Let her heal in peace. You can always choose to say NOTHING. But if you do say something, make sure it doesn’t become another wound someone has to carry.”

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Katrina recently went to the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. This was a rare public outing for the actor, who has kept a low profile since her son Vihaan’s birth last year. Sonarika gave birth to her baby girl, Virika Parashar, in December 2025. She is married to Vikas Parashar.