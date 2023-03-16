Soni Razdan pens birthday note for 'twin' Alia Bhatt, shares their pics; fans say 'she looks like you'

As actor Alia Bhatt turned 30, her mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, penned a long note for her. Taking to Instagram, Soni posted a photo collage featuring herself and Alia. In her closeup photo, a young Soni Razdan sported a red bindi and earring as she looked at the camera. In the other picture, Alia sported a black bindi and earrings, while she smiled. They both wore rust lipstick in the pictures. (Also Read | New mom Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday in pyjamas with stunning '30' shaped cake. See pic)

Sharing the post, Soni captioned it, "Happy Birthday my little twin child. Apart from having some facial features in common we also share a love for bhindi and baingan (ladyfinger and brinjal), (unlike our other two family members) we apparently walk alike, talk alike, and have similar ways of being."

She also added, "However apart from these few things - you are uniquely you and totally your own person and I’m so proud of the wonderful woman you’re becoming… love you darling you make the world a better place in ways both big and small. May you continue your fascinating journey with love and good health always by your side (black heart emojis)."

Reacting to the post, actor Archana Puran Singh commented, "Happy birthday Alia. Much love and best wishes for all your heart desires." Actor Divya Seth wrote, "Happy happy to your pudding (red heart emoji), and to you (hug face emoji)." Celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar said, "The best, happy birthday to the best kid out there. PS, she is a replica of you ma'am." A comment read, "Like mother like daughter." One more fan said, “She looks just like you.”

On Wednesday, Alia's family and friends wished her on her special day. Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned heartfelt birthday messages on social media.

Addressing Alia as her "bahurani", Neetu took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani (crown symbol). Only love n more love."She wrote this cute note along with Alia's classy image. Sharing a photo of Alia on her Instagram Story, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Aaloo."

In a photo that emerged online, Alia sat on a sofa with a numerical '30' cake in front of her. She smiled as she folded her hands and closed her eyes.

Fans will see Alia in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

