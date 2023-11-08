After viral Rashmika Mandanna video, Sonnalli Seygall recalls similar experience: 'My mom brought it to my notice…'

A deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna has been doing the rounds on social media. Recently, Rashmika responded to the viral clip showing her face pasted on another woman's body using artificial intelligence (AI). In her statement on X, Rashmika said she was 'really hurt' by the 'extremely scary' deepfake video of her being spread online. Now, in an interview with India Today, actor Sonnalli Seygall has opened up about going through something similar. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna thanks co-star Amitabh Bachchan for standing up for her

Sonnalli Seygall on her deepfake pics

Sonnalli Seygall speaks out against deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna.

While speaking about Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, Sonnalli Seygall told the portal about her experience, “Yes, it has happened to me in the past but not in a video, in the form of pictures. And it was very, very scary then. Actually, my mom brought it to my notice and my mom is very gullible and at least at that point when it was also new, she did not understand. It really affected her. She said what are these pictures of yours? And I was like they are not really mom, they are morphed and. So it's very sad. It's scary and makes me angry. It's completely illegal and just because they're faceless people doing this does not make it okay by any standards.”

Sonnalli reacts to Rashmika's viral video

Sonnalli further spoke against Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video and called for action. She said, “Oh my God, it's scary. Very, very scary. Of course, we have all seen it in the past with pictures, and that was always debatable, but this is so real to the point. I mean, it's so illegal. Immediate action needs to be taken against this. As a girl, as a human being, I don't feel safe because that means anything can be done with whatever is available online. So much of our lives is out there right on the Internet, whether it's social media, Google, or our phones.”

Celebs react to Rashmika's deepfake clip

Earlier, Rashmika's Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan had called for action after her deepfake video began circulating. The person in the video is a British woman named Zara Patel, who has a huge social media following.

Amitabh had taken to X to re-share a tweet by a user calling for the 'urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India' amid Rashmika's fake clip going viral. Reacting to the tweet, the veteran actor shared the video and wrote, “Yes, this is a strong case for legal.”

Many other celebs such as Naga Chaitanya and Mrunal Thakur have also expressed concern over the misuse of AI after Rashmika's deepfake clip. "Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent," Mrunal wrote on Instagram Stories.

