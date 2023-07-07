Exclusive | Sonnalli Seygall on her wedding, says “friends made it special by being there”

After dating for over five years, Sonnalli A Sajnani née Seygall tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on June 7. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor had a number of celebrity friends attending her wedding festivities. She says she felt “genuine love” during her wedding ceremonies as her friends from the industry and outside the industry were there on her big day.

Ashesh Sajnani and Sonnalli A Sajnani née Seygall

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her first interview after marriage, she says, “My friends being there for my wedding made it so special. So many of them were busy promoting [projects] or working, yet they made it a point to be there for not just the wedding, but also the pre-wedding festivities. We didn’t have much time to prepare, as we decided to on the date in May and had just a month. We needed all the help and our friends stepped up and took responsibilities to help us out.”

The entire Pyaar Ka Punchnama team, including her co-actor Kartik Aaryan and director Luv Ranjan, attended the ceremonies. “It was super sweet. Luv sir is family and he was there throughout. These are the times which make you feel loved. All the actors too made it too. Ishita (Raj Sharma, actor) was shooting and came all the way from Karjat. She said ‘I can’t miss your wedding’. The first day, the boys were there and the girls couldn’t make it, so Kartik kept joking, ‘Dekha yeh ho gaya punchnama, ladkiyan toh aayi nahi’ (laughs) But the girls made it to the reception. I had full faith that they would make it. It was great to have everyone be there,” says the 34-year-old. Also in attendance were Ashesh’s dog Shamsher and Sonnali’s fur baby Cookie, who was even “a part of phoolon ki chadar”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not just from the fraternity but her friends from the Yoga teacher’s course she did in Rishkesh, flew in just for the wedding. “They came from different parts of the world within months of finishing the course. I felt genuine love.”

The actor shares they wanted to get married last year but things got locked in May this year and in a month, everything fell into place. She shares, “We had no plan, so the universe came together to make it magical. We were always sure one thing that we don’t want a big circus, we don’t want people who don’t have any value in our lives and we definitely don’t want to be hung up on things that eventually don’t matter.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Back from her honeymoon in Maldives, where “Ashesh wanted to go only with his wife” she quips, Sonnalli, who was last seen in Aseq, will soon be away for a month for a film shoot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON