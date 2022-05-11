Sonu Sood reveals how he gets his charity work sponsored: 'I’ll promote hospitals, give me 50 liver transplants'

Sonu Sood has said in a new interview that when he was asked to promote a particular hospital, he demanded 50 liver transplants--worth ₹12 crore--as fees. Sonu has been actively helping people with medical, educational and financial needs over the past two years. (Also read: Sonu Sood reveals his scenes in Acharya were reworked)

When the pandemic broke and the subsequent lockdowns were installed, Sonu began by helping people, mostly immigrants, reach their hometowns also ease their financial restraints. Soon, people put out requests for their medical and educational needs and the actor mostly responded to them with the required help.

Sonu told The Man magazine in an interview, "For my last few endorsements, all the money that I have earned, I have asked them to give it to charity. Sometimes they give it directly to a school or hospital, sometimes they route it through our charity — we are open to anything. I will give you a small example: A gentleman called Wilson from Aster Hospitals connected with me on a recent trip to Dubai and said the group would like to collaborate with me in helping people with their medical needs."

He added, "So, I said that I’ll promote the hospitals, but give me 50 liver transplants. That is almost ₹12 crores in value. As we speak, there are two transplants happening for people who would never be able to afford these surgeries. That’s the magic of connecting the right dots. People come to you and say how can we help and we find a way."

Sonu was most recently seen in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya. He played the antagonist in the film that hit theatres on April 29. He is also the host on the latest edition of the reality show MTV Roadies.

Next, Sonu will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the upcoming historical drama, Prithviraj. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 3.

