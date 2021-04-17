Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, fans say 'take care of yourself too, not just others'
bollywood

Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, fans say 'take care of yourself too, not just others'

Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to share the update with his fans and followers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Sonu Sood has tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Sonu Sood, who is among the most active celebrities providing relief to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic, has tested positive for the disease. He took to social media on Saturday to share the update with his fans.

"Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care , but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i'm always there for you all," he wrote with his message.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Katrina posts candid pic as she tests Covid-19 negative, Alia reacts. See post

Vivek Oberoi addresses rumours of ill health after Tamil actor Vivekh's death

When Ranveer Singh’s pants tore while dancing and Deepika Padukone fixed them

Saif poses with sisters in throwback pic: 'We have each other's back'

Sonu's fans wished him a swift recovery. "Get well soon v@SonuSood, u r really doing something which showcase that humanity is still alive, lots n lots of prayers r already with u, just take care of urself as our country needs u more. May God keep u blessed, Respect, love n prayers for you," wrote one. "God bless you sir. Hope u will be ok & jaldi se thik ho jao sir bhut sara kam abhi bhi baki h (a lot needs to be done)," wrote another.

Sonu was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme."I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state," he had said about his appointment.

"I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say – God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfil my duty," Sood said in another statement about his work during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood covid 19 news sonu sood migrants

Related Stories

bollywood

Sonu Sood turns ‘bandwala’, asks fans to hire him to play at weddings. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 10:41 AM IST
bollywood

Sonu Sood wants to 'cancel board exams 2021', stands in support of students. Watch video message

PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP