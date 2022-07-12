Sonu Sood vacations in Bangkok with wife Sonali and their kids, Farah Khan goes 'kya baat hai'. See pics

Actor Sonu Sood is currently vacationing in Bangkok. The actor has shared pictures featuring his wife, Sonali Sood and their kids Ayaan and Ishant Sood. Sonu and Sonali got married in 1996, after dating each other for a few years. Also Read: Sonu Sood helps little Bihar girl who was born with four legs, four arms

Sharing the pictures, Sonu wrote, "Tropical Tuesday." In the first picture, Sonu posed with wife Sonali and their sons. In the next picture, he is seen climbing a tree. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Kya baat hai.” One fan wrote, “Beautiful pictures Sonu sir.” Another one said, “Where are you holidaying sir?”

Sonu did a lot of philanthropic work during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 he brought back thousands of stranded Indians from abroad. He collaborated with Spice Jet at that time and together they brought back more than 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Philippines, Almaty, and other countries. In India, he sent hundreds of migrant labourers back to their homes.

Sonu made his film debut in 1999 with Tamil films Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He later made his Bollywood debut with Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002 in which he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He later appeared in films such as Yuva, Athadu, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Ashok, Jodhaa Akbar, Kandireega, Dookudu, Shootout at Wadala, R... Rajkumar, and many more.

Sonu is currently hosting MTV's Roadies. The first episode of the new season premiered on April 8, 2022. He recently played the role of Chand Barai in Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's film Samrat Prithviraj. The movie, produced by Yash Raj Films, is based on the life of medieval Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against Muhammad of Ghor's invasion. The film was released on June 3, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Sonu also has Babu Yogeswaran's Tamil film Thamilarasan in the pipeline.

