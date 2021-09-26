Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha and Heropanti 2; here are the Bollywood films that have announce new release dates

As many as 14 films shared the updated release dates after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey said cinema halls can reopen starting this October.

The floodgate was opened by Sooryavanshi. On Saturday evening, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced that Sooryavanshi will be taking over the Diwali weekend this year. The film will be followed by Bunty Aur Babli 2. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, the Yash Raj Films is slated to release on November 19.

On Sunday, Aamir Khan confirmed that Laal Singh Chaddha is no longer tracking a Christmas 2021 release. Instead, the film will release on Valetine's Day 2022.

Ranveer Singh will be taking over the Christmas slot with his sports drama ‘83. December would be packed with the cricket fever as Shahid Kapoor confirmed his cricket film Jersey will be releasing on December 31, 2021. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap is slated to release on December 3.

The first quarter of 2022 features a stellar line-up. Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj has locked the January 21 release date. So far, that's the only January release of the year. February will feature Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is lined up for February 25.

Akshay will return in March with Bachchan Pandey. The movie is slated to release on March 4. Ranbir Kapoor will make his comeback after three years with Shershaah in March as well. The film will hit cinemas on March 18. Kartik Aaryan will also take over the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before the financial year ends. The film is set to release on March 25.

The summer has KGF 2, set for April 14; Ajay Devgn's Mayday on April 29; and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, releasing on May 6. Several big budget films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and Pathan are yet to reveal their release dates.