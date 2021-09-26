Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha and Heropanti 2; here are the Bollywood films that have announce new release dates
bollywood

Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha and Heropanti 2; here are the Bollywood films that have announce new release dates

After cinema halls got a green signal in Maharashtra, several Bollywood films announced new release dates. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Sooryavanshi and Laal Singh Chaddha are among the many movies that announced new release dates. 

As many as 14 films shared the updated release dates after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey said cinema halls can reopen starting this October. 

The floodgate was opened by Sooryavanshi. On Saturday evening, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced that Sooryavanshi will be taking over the Diwali weekend this year. The film will be followed by Bunty Aur Babli 2. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, the Yash Raj Films is slated to release on November 19.

On Sunday, Aamir Khan confirmed that Laal Singh Chaddha is no longer tracking a Christmas 2021 release. Instead, the film will release on Valetine's Day 2022. 

Ranveer Singh will be taking over the Christmas slot with his sports drama ‘83. December would be packed with the cricket fever as Shahid Kapoor confirmed his cricket film Jersey will be releasing on December 31, 2021. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap is slated to release on December 3. 

The first quarter of 2022 features a stellar line-up. Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj has locked the January 21 release date. So far, that's the only January release of the year. February will feature Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is lined up for February 25. 

RELATED STORIES

Akshay will return in March with Bachchan Pandey. The movie is slated to release on March 4. Ranbir Kapoor will make his comeback after three years with Shershaah in March as well. The film will hit cinemas on March 18. Kartik Aaryan will also take over the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before the financial year ends. The film is set to release on March 25. 

Also read: Sooryavanshi vs Eternals: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer to clash with Marvel film on Diwali

The summer has KGF 2, set for April 14; Ajay Devgn's Mayday on April 29; and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, releasing on May 6. Several big budget films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and Pathan are yet to reveal their release dates.  

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar aamir khan ranveer singh ranbir kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kunal posts beautiful video of Inaaya on Daughters' Day, Kareena is in love

5

Parineeti Chopra's Maldives vacation album with family

Rahul Dev: Who said older actors don’t get work, I have had 8 projects in the last two years

Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai after three months, see pic
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP