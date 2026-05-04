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Spike Lee praises 'Michael'; defends against controversy over exclusion of child sex abuse claims

Spike Lee praises 'Michael'; defends against controversy over exclusion of child sex abuse claims

May 04, 2026 01:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, Filmmaker Spike Lee has defended "Michael", the new biopic on 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson, against criticism that it does not show child abuse claims against the late singer.

Spike Lee praises 'Michael'; defends against controversy over exclusion of child sex abuse claims

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the new biopic is a hit at the box office and features Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role.

"First of all, if you're a movie critic, and you're complaining about the stuff, all this other stuff-but the movie ends at '88. The stuff you're talking about, accusations, happen ," Lee told CNN.

"So you're critiquing the film on something that you want in, but it doesn't work in the timeline of the film. But people showed up. Worldwide, people showed their love."

The filmmaker said he misses Jackson, who died in 2009 at the age of 50 from acute propofol intoxication.

"I miss Mike. I miss Prince. I mean, these are my brothers. I worked with both of them. Both beautiful, beautiful people."

Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of intoxicating a minor in 2003. He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty before being acquitted on all counts in 2005. After his death in 2009, other accusers have come forward.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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