Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's WFAC collaborates with Creativeland studios to present Krishnavataram trilogy

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC), a global cultural wing of The Art of Living, has collaborated with Creativeland Studios to present the film trilogy Krishnavataram to international audiences.

The first instalment in the Krishnavataram trilogy, Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam, was a major hit in India and it is now set to release globally.

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The first instalment in the Krishnavataram trilogy, Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam, was a major hit in India and it is now set to release globally.

The film featured Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sushmitha Bhat as Radha, and Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film released on May 7, 2026, and stars Siddharth Gupta (Lord Krishna), Sanskruti Jayana (Satyabhama), Sushmita Bhat (Radha), Nivaashiyni Krishnan (Rukmini), alongside Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana. Inspired by the Brahma Vaivarta Purana by Vyasa, the story follows Lord Krishna’s journey from Vrindavan to Dwarka and Kurukshetra while exploring themes of divine love, devotion and emotional connection.

Film trilogy on Krishnavataram

World Forum For Art and Culture (WFCA) and Raj Kurup's Creativelands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shankar who will be guiding the team further.

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{{^usCountry}} "Krishna means the most attractive self. It is the divinity that is the most attractive; the energy that pulls everything to it. When you realise your life and the whole world is just a Leela (play), then Krishna is born inside you," Shankar said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Krishna means the most attractive self. It is the divinity that is the most attractive; the energy that pulls everything to it. When you realise your life and the whole world is just a Leela (play), then Krishna is born inside you," Shankar said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Producer Sajan Raj Kurup added, "With the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has nurtured the entire world with his grace and transformed the lives of millions, this film finds its best place at the feet of Gurudev."

The Krishnavataram trilogy is in the works.

For Siddharth, the audience response goes far beyond just numbers at the box office. “More than that, it’s a win for the people who believe in what we are propagating: our history and our message. Personally, we are incredibly happy that our performances are being applauded. When you watch the box office numbers grow, no matter how modest the starting point was on Day 1, it’s a crazy feeling. Honestly, it has nothing to do with us at this point—it’s entirely being guided by Lord Krishna.”