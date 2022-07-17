SS Rajamouli wanted to direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, told writer K Vijayendra Prasad, 'had you asked me...'

Work on the sequel to Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is underway with writer K Vijayendra Prasad currently writing the script. While speculations have been rife as to how the film will move forward, the writer has now said in an interview that the sequel will begin with a ‘8 to 10 year leap’, which means Harshaali Malhotra could reprise her role as Munni here. The writer also said that his son, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, wanted to direct the film. Also read: Salman Khan confirms Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, fan says ‘hope SS Rajamouli directs this one’

The original Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, released in 2015. It was a massive success, earning ₹969 crore and becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Apart from Salman, it also starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali. The film focused on the efforts of a simple man from Delhi, who undertakes the seemingly-impossible task of getting a lost Pakistani girl back home across the LOC.

The original was written by K Vijayendra Prasad, as well. Salman had announced a sequel earlier this year, which is titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Speaking to Pinkvilla about the sequel in a recent interview, K Vijayendra Prasad said, "Yes, the story takes a 8 to 10 year leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. I am hopeful that the sequel will be no lesser than the first part.”

Prasad also revealed that when he had first written the script for part one, SS Rajamouli also expressed interest in directing it, but could not take time out from the Baahubali franchise. “Before I was about to commit the story to Salman Bhai, I narrated it to my son and tears started rolling from his eyes. I asked if I should keep the story for him, but he asked me to give it away. Once the film was released, he came to me and said 'Papa, you asked me at the wrong time. I was shooting the climax of Baahubali 1 and it was a jittery situation then. Had you asked me 10 days before or later, I would have directed the film'.” He added.

It is likely that Pawan Putra Bhaijaan will not be made for some time as Salman is currently busy with the shoot of Tiger 3, which is set to release next year. He is also in talks for sequels for No Entry and Dabangg, as per reports. So it remains to be seen where the Bajrangi sequel will fit in with his busy schedule.

