Sshura Khan shuts down troll who called husband Arbaaz Khan an ‘old man’ with savage comeback

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have often served couple goals with their social media posts and public appearances. However, Sshura recently found herself responding to online criticism after a social media user took a swipe at her marriage to the actor-producer, referring to Arbaaz as an “old man.” And Sshura didn’t let the remark slide.

Sshura Khan hits back

Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan in 2023.

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On Sunday, Sshura hosted an interactive Q&A session on Instagram, where she addressed several questions from followers. During the session, one social media user took a dig at her marriage to Arbaaz (58), referring to him as an “old man.” Unfazed by the remark, Sshura responded with a witty comeback.

During the Q&A session, one social media user appeared to take a swipe at the couple's age gap, asking Sshura, 36, if she was happy with her “old man.”

The social media user asked Sshura, “R u happy with old man," along with a laughing emoji. To this, Sshura clapped back at him with her savage reply. Replying to the troll, she wrote, “Are you for real? He’s not an old man, he’s a limited-edition vintage model."

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Sshura Khan's response

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, another social media user asked, “What made you say yes to your first date with Arbaaz?" to which Sshura replied," I lost a bet to him, so I had to treat him to dinner," along with a smiley emoji. Another social media user asked how their married life is going, to which she replied, “Mast." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, another social media user asked, “What made you say yes to your first date with Arbaaz?" to which Sshura replied," I lost a bet to him, so I had to treat him to dinner," along with a smiley emoji. Another social media user asked how their married life is going, to which she replied, “Mast." {{/usCountry}}

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One was curious to know who chose the name Sipaara Khan for her and Arbaaz’s daughter. “Salim uncle (Arbaaz’s dad)," wrote Sshura. When asked how motherhood is going, she described it as “a magical journey" where she is “simultaneously exhausted, entertained, and being summoned every 12 seconds."

About Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan

For those unaware, Sshura Khan is a celebrity make-up artist who has worked extensively in the film and television industry. She met Arbaaz Khan on the sets of Patna Shukla. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time and only made it official at the time of their wedding. On December 24, 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The wedding was attended by close family members and a few industry insiders.

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This marked Arbaaz’s second marriage. He was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan.

Since their wedding, Arbaaz and Sshura have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, delighting fans with their playful and affectionate posts. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5, 2025. Sshura was admitted to a Mumbai hospital shortly before delivery, and the news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed the same day. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani before getting married to Sshura.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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