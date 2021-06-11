Ssumier Pasricha slams Anupam Kher for loss of followers tweet: 'This pandemic has taught us nothing'

TV actor Ssumier Pasricha has shared a scathing post in response to Anupam Kher's tweet in which he asked about losing many Twitter followers within a few days.

Ssumier Pasricha shared Anupam Kher's tweet and wrote, "Dear god I lost lot of my friends and family members in this pandemic .. I see 10 less people who loved me .. is there a glitch in your software or something else .. it’s is an observation . Not a complaint .... Better things to worry about ... than Twitter followers."

Anupam had tweeted, "Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 less followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet.:)."

Ssumier also shared a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram and captioned it, "Are we serious ? That we still worry about our followers ... are we so obsessed with this social media ? This pandemic has taught us nothing ...I thought great people think wise." Ankita Bhargava was among the first ones to comment. She wrote, "So freaking true!"

Many of his fans also cheered him on for the post. One wrote, "Your sarcasm game is right on point!" Another one wrote, "Guess they thrive on their followers like Ventilator machine."

However, a few also supported Anupam and blamed Ssumier for tagging Anupam for the sake of seeking publicity. One fan of the veteran actor commented, "If suddenly your numbers go down abruptly to a zero let’s say ... won’t you have question in mind ... and is it two wrong of a person to ask ? How does that change anything about great people and thinking wise ????? Let’s just say that you are dragging his name to get some attention.... right."