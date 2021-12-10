Step inside Amrita Arora's luxury holiday home where even Kareena Kapoor wants to chill at. Watch video

Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak seems to have bought a new holiday home. The news was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram.

The Veere Di Wedding actor took to Instagram Stories and shared two posts that give a glimpse of the property. The first post features a picture of two homes, that face the swimming pool. While the patio furniture was placed beside the pool on one side, the picture also gave a peek at a room, which appeared to be a living room. The holiday home is surrounded by trees.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a video that gives a tour of the home. It seems like the property is situated by the sea, has a large personalised pool, a duplex residence, brightly lit rooms and bedrooms with a green view.

Sharing the posts, Kareena congratulated Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, and added that she looks forward to staying at the property. “Congratulations Shakeel and Amrita. Can't wait to stay here,” she wrote, adding that the property is ‘beautiful.’ The location of the property is still unclear. However, the tags on the posts hint that they are luxury properties in Mumbai.

The house looks similar to Amrita and Shakeel's Goa holiday home. Last December, Amrita's sister Malaika Arora and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor were holidaying at the beach house. They had shared a number of pictures from the stay, giving a glimpse of the property.

Meanwhile, Amrita and Kareena were seen partying two nights in a row this week. The duo was first seen at Rhea Kapoor's early Christmas party on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, they joined Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for a gathering at Karan Johar's home.

Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor stars alongside Aamir Khan in the film. The movie is slated to release in April 2022.