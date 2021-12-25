Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Step inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's African lodge with a forest view, activities for Vamika, 31k a night suite

Anushka Sharma and soon-to-be one-year-old Vamika have accompanied Virat Kohli to South Africa. The cricketer, along with the Indian cricket team, will be facing South Africa in a test series in January. 
Anushka Sharma and Vamika have accompanied Virat Kohli and team India to South Africa.
Published on Dec 25, 2021
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her stay in South Africa. The actor-producer has joined her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and other members of the Indian cricket team to South Africa, where the Indian cricket squad will play three test matches and ODIs. 

In the picture shared on her Instagram Stories, Anushka revealed she's staying at the Irene Country Lodge. She shared a picture of a small ball pit arranged, likely for Vamika, and thanked the lodge for the set up. 

 

Anushka Sharma shares a pic of her stay.

As per the lodge's official website, it offers a variety of rooms with a view of the forest, lake and meadows. The rooms, divided into guest rooms, lofts, family suites and presidential suite, vary in sizes and accommodation. 

“Irene Country Lodge, Autograph Collection offers a range of ultimate accommodation options. With a total of 123 rooms elegantly decorated with African Mahogany wood furniture and complimented by rich textured fabrics in earthy tones creating a warm ambience, guests enjoy the comforts of an old countryside manor reflecting a unique South African flavour,” the website describes the rooms. 

The most affordable room comes with a prize tag of 1,828 ZAR a night (approximately 8,846 a night) and the most expensive one, the presidential Suite, costs 6,498 ZAR a night ( 31,446 a night approx). 

 

Pictures of Irene Country Lodge.  (Irene Country Lodge/Instagram)

The property also has spas, restaurants and bars, and farms visits. The lodge also organises picnics by the lake, bird spotting, tree spotting, and farm tour, among other outdoor activities. 

India will be playing South Africa in a three-match test series. That will be followed by a three-match bilateral ODI series. 

Anushka has been accompanying Virat on almost all his tournaments since the lockdown. She was seen by his side during IPL 2020 and 2021, the T20 World Cup series and India's matches against England. 

