Step inside Karan Johar's swanky penthouse, with 'sprawling' terrace designed by Gauri Khan and opulent closet

Filmmaker Karan Johar lives in a 12th floor Bandra penthouse. See pictures of his lavish home, which has a 'sprawling terrace' designed by Gauri Khan.
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Glimpses of Karan Johar's Bandra home.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Bandra home, which he shares with his mother Hiroo, kids Yash and Roohi, and dog Nobu, is an expression of the man himself -- swanky and bold.

Glimpses of the interiors of his 8000 square foot duplex can be seen in many of his Instagram posts. However the first major look inside his home came when his twins - Yash and Roohi - were born in February 2017. Interior designer and his good friend Gauri Khan had designed a nursery for the babies.

In March that year, sharing glimpses of the nursery, done primarily in hues of white, Karan had written: "@gaurikhan designs my baby nursery with so much love and care!! Love you gauri! It's the most beautiful space...."

One of the most impressive areas of Karan's home is his terrace, again designed by Gauri. The lavish 12th floor penthouse's expansive terrace is where he hosts his many parties.

Gauri reimagined the terrace with low seating, in-lay lighting, lots of greens and geometric patterns. She had shared pictures of the terrace on her web site.

Karan's many videos from his Toodles series gave a view of his opulent closet.

Workwise, Karan remains busy producing and presenting films. After a hiatus, he was all set to direct his ambitious period drama Takht, but the project was derailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year and has been postponed. It was to star Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Through the lockdown, Karan saw the release of his production, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl on Netflix. His film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship - starring Vicky Kaushal, released in February to low box office collections.

