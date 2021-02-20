Step inside Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi's cosy Mumbai and Goa homes that they built together. See pics

Actor Lara Dutta and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi's marriage turned a decade old. She took to Instagram on Friday to share a video, remembering all the special memories that she has shared with him and their daughter, Saira.

"#ADecadeDone Through the ups and downs and in’s and outs and rounds and abouts, I got you babe!! And I know you got me!! To the next decade and beyond!! #decade #10yearsoflove #igotyoubabe #myman," she wrote. In the video, one can witness the family's most precious moments, such as glimpses from their vacations and all the pictures they clicked at their home.

Lara and Mahesh have a home in Mumbai and another one in Goa. The one in Mumbai is in Pali Hill, Bandra, and was purchased in 2012. The house is cosy and large, just perfect for their adorable family.

During the coronavirus lockdown last year, Mahesh had shared videos from the house as the entire family took a liking to working out in their garden. An entire wall in their living room is made up of glass, that opens to the verandah. The glass doors are framed by a wall of exposed bricks with a large, antique lamp giving it a more cosy, vintage look.

The family often clicks photos in their garden area or simply chills together amid the flower beds and trees. The garden also has cute sculptures of dogs and some garden gnomes to keep them company.

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta at their home.

Their Goa home is an even more beautiful treat. The front of the house looks stunning with round and stout white pillars holding up the vaulted roof. At the entrance, one's feet meet the beautiful yellow and white tiles and right across, you can see the other side of the house, which opens to lush greenery.

The walls are painted in the rustic colours of terracotta, framed with white accents. The main door is powder blue with blue windows giving it more life. See the pictures here.

Lara Dutta was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's series Hundred. It marked her acting comeback after many years. She told Pinkvilla in an interview, “When Saira was born, being with her through her early years was my priority. Mahesh and I were clear that between both of us, one parent will always be with Saira full-time. So, my choices of roles became hugely judged on that parameter. It had to be worth leaving Saira and going to work.”

She said that another reason why she took on fewer roles was that they sometimes just weren’t good enough. She said, “I was also seeking a metamorphosis in the kind of women characters being written and offered to me. It has to make a difference or add value to lives. In addition, being a producer, an entrepreneur with my skincare line has kept me really busy because even those processes for me are things I am very hands-on about.”