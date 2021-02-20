Biopic series on Maharani Gayatri Devi in works, here's an introduction to the beautiful Rajmata of Jaipur

A new biopic series on the legendary beauty and successful politician, Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur has been announced. Associated with the project will be Bhavani Iyer as writer who has to her credit films such as Raazi, Black and Lootera.

Bhavani took to Instagram page to make the announcement: "It is an incredible pleasure and honour to tell the story of someone so ahead of her times, a leader, an icon of progressiveness, a true feminist and oh, also one of the most beautiful women in the world - the mesmerising Maharani Gayatri Devi. And there’s this amazing bunch of people that I get to know and love, on this journey."





She also added that she would be working with an amazing set of people including well known screenplay writer, Kausar Munir. The lead cast for the series has not been revealed.





Kausar wrote on her Instagram page, "Thrilled and honoured to be part of the dynamic team bringing the story of Maharani Gayatri Devi on screen. The modern princess who defied norms, defined grace and left behind a legacy of change. Thank you and yayyy @pranjalnk @bhavani.iyer #Juggernaut #MangoPeople." The film will be co-produced by Juggernaut Productions and Mango People Media.

Gayatri Devi was an icon. Not only was she famed for her beauty, the Princess of Cooch Behar, who later became the third wife of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II, she was a woman ahead of her times. She had a successful career as a politician too, principally opposed to late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She was part of C Rajapolachari's Swatantra party and a sharp critic of Indira.

She was a champion for education and is known to have started many schools in Jaipur, most prominent being Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ Public School established in 1943. Under her patronage, the famous blue pottery of Jaipur also got a new lease of life.

She was once listed among the 'World's Ten Most Beautiful Women' by Vogue magazine and was a style icon during her time.

After Gayatri won the Jaipur seat in the Lok Sabha in 1962, Kennedy introduced her during an event as "the woman with most staggering majority that anyone has ever earned in an election." She tasted victory in the world's largest landslide poll win bagging 192,909 votes of 246,516 cast and the achievement was endorsed by the Guinness Book of Records.

She continued to hold this seat on 1967 and 1971 running against the Congress Party. This enraged the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, who retaliated in 1971 by abolishing the privy purses, and stopping all royal privileges, breaking the treaties agreed upon in 1947.

Gayatri Devi was accused of breaking tax laws, and served 5 months in Tihar Jail in Delhi during the Emergency. She retired from politics after that experience.

