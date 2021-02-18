IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
bollywood

Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have decorated with room and house with beautiful colours, wallpapers and eclectic items. Check out the pictures and videos of their home.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST

A pretty room that reflects their personality is a dream for most women and girls. Even sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have given a beautiful look to their room at their house in Mumbai, where they live with their dad, producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi have often posted photos and videos of their room, a blend of eclectic and dreamy aesthetic. The room has walls covered with blue wallpaper that gives a watercolour effect. Their wardrobe is also a special piece, with an old-timey map covering every inch of its surface.


The room also has an ornate chandelier with red glass and crystals. There seem to be twin beds with different but equally enormous headboards, made in vintage, Victorian style.

Moving to other parts of the house, one can see a large black piano in one corner, decorated with picture of the girls' late mother, Sridevi. That corner also seems to be one of Khushi's favourite spots to click pictures. There is an entertainment and living section with multiple couches where the family comes together for an occasional game night.

Khushi recently left for New York where she is enrolled in a film studies course. While Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, Khushi is also expected to be launched in Bollywood soon.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's version of Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, fans call him 'Cute Singh'

Boney has said that he would not be launching Khushi like he launched his brother Sanjay Kapoor a few decades ago as "one tends to get indulgent". Boney told Bombay Times in an interview, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi is the second installment in the Stree franchise. It revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.
READ FULL STORY
Roohi posters are out now.
Roohi posters are out now.
bollywood

Roohi posters: Rajkummar is a terrified groom haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor turns into a ghost bride with Roohi poster, leaving grooms Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma terrified. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo! review: An absurdist gem, one of the best Hindi debuts in years

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire, now available on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
bollywood

Alaya on Aaishvary dating rumours: 'Pics together could land me in trouble'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Alaya F has commented on the rumours that she is dating Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
bollywood

Anil posts fresh pics of his buff new body, son says 'showing off your arms'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka says her relationships before Nick 'always ended up being toxic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that her past relationships 'always ended up being toxic'. After she reevaluated her situation and decided to list out what is absolutely non-negotiable for her, Nick Jonas came into her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
bollywood

It’s booming baby bumps in the ad world

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Brands are roping in expecting and new mom actors to promote and endorse their pregnancy care products; experts say this is helping break stereotypes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
bollywood

Step inside Janhvi, Khushi and Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have decorated with room and house with beautiful colours, wallpapers and eclectic items. Check out the pictures and videos of their home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Zero, in 2018.
Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Zero, in 2018.
bollywood

When SRK had wittiest comeback for anchor: 'Get rich, then become a philosopher'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • At a 2018 panel discussion, actor Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reaction when an anchor asked him about why he kept talking about 'profit' in a discussion about 'creativity'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur seen travelling in car ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were seen in Bandra on Thursday noon amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at odds on social media.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at odds on social media.
bollywood

Swara says 'don't know what kind of India it'll be' if Kangana becomes MP

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Actor Swara Bhasker fielded questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, and discussed the possibility of them both contesting for elections a decade from now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's third DCA talent
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's third DCA talent
bollywood

Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's 3rd DCA talent, Ranveer Singh turns cheerleader

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Karan Johar took to social media and revealed that Dhairya Karwa is the third of the four talents roped in for his DCA talent squad. The actor was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and will soon appear in Ranveer Singh-led 83.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
Renee Sen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
bollywood

Renee reveals if she is single, confesses she wanted to enter beauty pageants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee Sen, was at her candid best in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She answered questions about everything, from her relationship status to career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor has also joined the Pawri Hori Hai trend, kickstarted by a TikTok video. Earlier Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma had also shared similar videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh.
Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh.
bollywood

Honsla Rakh poster: Diljit Dosanjh to take over Dussehra 2021 with Shehnaaz Gil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh is teaming up with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill for his upcoming Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The actor shared the first poster of the film on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
bollywood

Dia talks about wedding priestess Sheela Atta, why she said 'no' to kanyadaan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Dia Mirza spoke of how husband Vaibhav Rekhi and she decided on a priestess to conduct their wedding. She noted that Sheela Atta was the aunt of her childhood friend Ananya, who is also a priestess. She also spoke about how theirs was an eco-friendly wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Madhavan starred in hit films such as 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu series.
R Madhavan starred in hit films such as 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu series.
bollywood

R Madhavan honoured with Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • R Madhavan says he feels 'humbled and grateful' after he was awarded a degree of Doctor of Letters by a Kolhapur institution for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP