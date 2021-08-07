Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Step inside luxurious villa where Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain celebrated his birthday. See pics of pool, bedrooms, balcony

Aadar Jain celebrated his 27th birthday with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, brother Armaan Jain and their friends. They went to Alibaug and celebrated the occasion at a property called Villa Magnolia.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Aadar Jain celebrated his birthday in Alibaug's Villa Magnolia.

Actor Aadar Jain recently rang in his 27th birthday and celebrated the occasion with his girlfriend, actor Tara Sutaria. His brother Armaan Jain and their friends were also a part of the celebrations, as the group took off for Alibaug. Tara, Aadar and their friends shared pictures from Villa Magnolia, a luxurious property where the birthday celebrations took place.

The double-storey house is nestled amid the greenery and has a swimming pool, a garden and five bedrooms. The property can be rented at approximately 50,000 per night.

In the photos shared by the group, they took dips in the pool, feasted on a charcuterie board, and barbecued in the garden.

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain and their friends shared pictures from Villa Magnolia.
The birthday celebrations took place in the luxurious property.
Tara made their relationship Instagram-official after she posted a picture of them.
The double-storey house is nestled amid the greenery and has a swimming pool, a garden and five bedrooms.

The villa also has a large dining area where over a dozen people can feast together. The bedrooms have wooden furniture and overlook the lush surroundings.

The villa also has a huge dining area where over a dozen people can feast together. (Picture credit: Booking.com)
The house also features several sitting areas including by the pool. (Picture credit: Booking.com)
The bedrooms have wooden furniture and overlook the lush surroundings.
The balcony has a swing and also an armchair. (Picture credit: Booking.com)
The double-storey house is nestled amid greenery. (Picture credit: Booking.com)

On Thursday, Tara shared a picture of Aadar on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with heart emoticons in the caption. He replied, "I love you, sunshine girl."

Tara made their relationship Instagram-official after she posted a picture of them with a message on his birthday last year.

Earlier this year, speaking to Hindustan Times Aadar had said, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it."

Also Read | Ranveer Singh can't handle Arjun Kapoor's hotness any more, tells him to 'stop'. See pics

Aadar was last seen in Excel Entertainment's comedy film Hello Charlie. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria is currently shooting for Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2. She also has Tadap with veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in the pipeline.

