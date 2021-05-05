Step inside Masaba and Neena Gupta's minimalist Mumbai home near the beach, with special nooks and relaxing balcony

Neena Gupta and her daughter, Masaba, welcomed fans into their Mumbai house in 2019, in an episode of the Where the Heart Is video series. Neena said that the main reason she picked the house is because the beach was merely a minute away, while Masaba said that she was attracted to the 'hustle and bustle'.

"Everything is bare, we don't like to do the walls up too much with paintings or artefacts," Masaba said, taking fans around their living room. Masaba said that she enjoys spending time in their balcony, especially when it's 'nice and rainy'. “It’s like being in a garden on the fourth floor in Bombay. Which I think is quite unheard of,” she said.

Neena also showed off a special paint brush that was gifted to her by MF Hussain. The autographed brush was displayed prominently on the wall. She also showed off a wooden ornament on the wall, which she said was gifted to her by filmmaker Shyam Benegal, with whom she did a show called Yatra. One wall also had an 'expensive painting' by Lalita Lajmi.

"We are very fortunate that we have the same taste, so we don't have to fight about the colour scheme," Neena said. Masaba noted that the walls have 'minimal paintings' because they prefer having the 'empty space'. "We have large windows which have planters, but not too many," she said.

Neena revealed that she has a special 'corner' reserved for herself, which she doesn't even allow guests to sit on. Masaba, meanwhile, said that her favourite spot is a lounger in the living room. “One of the things we love doing together is eating our meals. We love gossiping," she added.

Neena flew down to her Mukhteshwar house as soon as the lockdown was announced in Mumbai. She said in an Instagram video, "People say that the mountains are beautiful but don't like clothes drying out in the open. But I feel that unless clothes are not drying on the clothesline, the washing machine isn't running in its place, a house doesn't feel like home. Mountains are beautiful, but I like these clothes too. I like it because that feels like home."

Neena will soon be seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson. Masaba, meanwhile, made her acting debut in Netflix's Masaba Masaba, which also featured her mother. A second season has been greenlit.