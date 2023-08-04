Step inside Mithila Palkar's Japandi style Dadar home with a majestic view of the sea

Little Things star Mithila Palkar has the cutest home and it deserves showing off. On Friday, the actor shared a home tour video on Instagram that was shot in association with Architectural Digest (AD). Mithila showed her adorable living room with a majestic view of the sea link and the sea, her perfect kitchen, serene bedroom and more. (Also read: Step inside Anil Kapoor's 4-floor Mumbai home)

The gorgeous living room

Mithila Palkar shared a home tour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tour of her 700-square-foot Dadar home begins with the ambient living room that is decorated with a rust-coloured couch and a short, three-legged oval coffee table in the trendy plaster texture. There is also a rattan seat with comfy cushioning close to the windows and the room has two large bird of paradise plants. A huge TV hangs on the wall opposite the sofa and on top of a TV unit in oak-toned wood. A striking globe-light fixture also hangs next to the TV.

A kitchen everyone would want

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We then walk through a small lobby next to the kitchen. Mithila and her designer have turned the lobby wall into a small gallery of pictures of her special moments with friends and family. The kitchen looks stunning with white countertops, beige cupboards and a breakfast counter with again, oak-toned rattan bar chairs.

The serene bedroom

The bedroom comes with an arch cut out in the main wall. The indent is decorated with a tropical wallpaper and a black wall scones with oak-tones side tables. The texture of the side tables matches the cupboards in the room that come with a pull-out tall mirror.

Speaking about the home, Mithila said, “It was such a huge gamble – we were working together as professionals and it can go south. But if anything, it has only brought us closer together.” She told AD, “The three things we actually debated on for the longest time were the name plate, the coffee table, and the colour of the couch. But as my best friend, she manages to convince me."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.