Step inside Priyanka Chopra's stunning New York restaurant Sona, serving tequila gol gappas; Danielle Jonas pays visit

Actor Priyanka Chopra's upcoming New York restaurant Sona is getting rave reviews from friends and family. Now, new pictures of the restaurant's stunning interiors and scrumptious food have surfaced on social media. Priyanka has started the restaurant with her friend Maneesh Goyal.

Priyanka's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas and her sister Dina Deleasa-Gonsar also visited the restaurant. Sharing a photo of the two, Dina wrote, "Cheers to Priyanka Chopra and a truly delicious new venture @sonanewyork.." The photo showed the two holding up their drinks and posing with the delicious food they had.

Other patrons of the restaurant also shared photos and videos of the food on the menu. There is mango passion sorbet, Sona chocolate gateaux, gol gappas with filled with tequila, crab puri and caviar, aged cheddar dosa with turmeric edamame mash and coconut chutney and more.

Danielle Jonas at the restaurant and a look at a few of the dishes being served.

The interiors are also designed in a way that they leave an impression. Speaking to Vogue magazine, Maneesh said that it was Priyanka who took the calls on design. “There’s nobody that personifies global Indian more than Priyanka, and she has broken down boundaries in a way that no one from Bollywood has today. Priyanka didn’t want [the design] to be on-the-nose Indian, but she also knew how to make it uniquely Indian in certain ways, and Melissa was interpreting and hearing all of it.”

There are stunning arched mirrors with backlight, all across a wall, next to sitting booth. There is a large bar with a marble top, a wall made in the Indian mud house aesthetic, with tiny mirrors embedded in. A small lamp rests on every table and the chinaware in white and green.

Also speaking about the restaurant's name, Maneesh said it was Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas who came up with it. “We were grappling with a list of names, none of which were speaking to us. And then from the corner of the table, from a small kind of voice, Nick Jonas said, ‘What about Sona?’ And we all kind of look at Nick, and Priyanka looks at Nick, and says, ‘First, amazing, how do you even know that word?’ And he remembers it from their wedding, because he remembers gold and Sona being said, because obviously he was thrown into the culture in a big way.”

The restaurant is just one of Priyanka's many venture. She has a production house--Purple Pebble Pictures, has a hair care range called Anomaly, recently released her memoir titled Unfinished, and even has stakes in dating app Bumble.

