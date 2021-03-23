Priyanka Chopra and her dogs double up as Nick Jonas' 'studio buddies' as he works on new music. See pic

IND USA
  Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and revealed she is giving her husband, singer Nick Jonas company while he works on some 'new tunes.'
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:34 AM IST

After dropping his new solo album Spaceman, Nick Jonas has returned to the studio to work on new tunes. His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that the singer is back to work and revealed that she and the couple's dogs are giving him company.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a selfie featuring their dogs Gino and Diana, resting beside her while Nick is busy with work. Priyanka is seen seated on a white couch, wearing a shiny blue night suit. She shared the picture and wrote, "Studio buddies to Nick Jonas," tagging the singer, the dogs' Instagram accounts, and using the hashtag, "new tunes."

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor asks paparazzi to 'move back' in attempt to maintain social distancing. Watch

Priyanka has had a busy 2021. She began the year with the promotion and release of her latest movie, The White Tiger. The actor has not only starred in the project but also took up executive producer duties. She followed the movie release with her memoir Unfinished. Priyanka also made headlines for her association with the Indian restaurant Sona, opening in New York City.

The actor has been creatively involved with it. She has contributed towards the design, menu, music and even with its name. Back in September 2019, Priyanka and Nick participated in a special puja for the restaurant. The actor's friend Maneesh Goyal also shared pictures from the special prayer ceremony recently and thanked Priyanka for her help.

Priyanka has her hands full with numerous projects. The actor wrapped the filming of The Matrix 4 last year, after the lockdown had eased, and followed it with the completion of Text For You. She is currently in London, UK, where she is working on an upcoming series called Citadel. The actor stars opposite Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden and the project is backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers.

