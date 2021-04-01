Step inside Rajkummar Rao's home with calm decor, huge private spaces filled with books

Actor Rajkummar Rao took fans on a tour of his beautiful abode in Mumbai, one that he recently bought. Having grown up in Gurgaon, in a joint family of 16 people, Rajkummar is now living in a sprawling house spread across two floors. In a new video for a paint brand, he has shared his journey of finalising the design and artefacts of the house.

The house has a huge balcony, living room with sprawling sofas spread across. Modern art paintings are also hung all over the house on various walls.

A view of Rajkummar's home.

The living area.

The area where Rajkummar spends most of his time.

The tour also gives us a glimpse of a lovely photo frame, kept beside a couch, which has the actor posing with his late mother Kamlesh Yadav. Rajkummar also introduced his pet dog, Gaga, who ran ahead of him to answer the doorbell.

An inspirational quote on the wall.

The quote that keeps him grounded.

Rajkummar chilling at his home.

Talking about the decor of his house, Rajkummar said, "I do not like things that are too jazzy. I like to come home and feel at peace. He also revealed that "it took us almost two years to build this house, you need to spend time and finalise all the detailing. Much like my acting, I am particular about detailing elsewhere as well." He also said that, in tune with his art and movies, he experimented a lot, using both dark and light hues for the house. Some parts of the house are done in dark blue while others have a pale, white-themed decor.

Flaunting his favourite spot in the house, Rajkummar revealed he watches movies, reads scripts on the white sprawling couch with books stacked on the wall behind it.