Step inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's luxurious Rajasthan resort, which costs a minimum of 64k per night

Rhea Kapoor celebrated her husband Karan Boolani's birthday in Rajasthan. They have booked a suite at the luxury resort Amanbagh, situated at the foot of the Aravalli Hills. The property's decor is inspired by Mughal royalty, with four villa options available for guests.

These include Pool Pavilion, Terrace Haveli Suite, Garden Haveli Suite and Courtyard Haveli Suite. According to their website, the cheapest option is the Courtyard Haveli Suite, costing $850 (approximately ₹64,000) a night, whereas the costliest of them all is the Pool Pavilion, which costs about $1,450 (around ₹1.08 lakh) per night.

While it remains unclear which of the villa suites Rhea and Karan have chosen, the couple's pictures from the stay reveal that they are enjoying a view of the pool. Earlier in the day, Rhea shared pictures from their midnight birthday celebrations in which they were seen seated at a table full of dishes, candles and a cake. “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much,” she captioned the post.

Karan revealed he was spending his birthday by exploring the woods near the resort. Taking to Instagram to share pictures of the few animals they spotted, he wrote, “Could not think of a better way to spend my birthday.”

Rhea Kapoor celebrates Karan Boolani's birthday.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor gives a glimpse of her first gift from husband Karan Boolani 10 years ago. See pic

Rhea and Karan tied the knot in August. The couple had a simple wedding ceremony at Anil Kapoor's home. Rhea’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, uncles Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor and close friend Masaba Gupta attended the wedding.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Rhea revealed she wanted to run away and get married. “I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible,” she said.