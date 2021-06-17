Step inside Swara Bhasker’s under-renovation home with special make-up room, gorgeous view
Swara Bhasker shared glimpses of her under-renovation home, which she will soon move back into. She sought fans’ advice on what shade of blue to paint her living room wall and gave everyone a virtual tour, via Instagram Stories.
Taking to Twitter, Swara Bhasker shared two pictures -- one showing her house and the other, a selfie. She wrote, “Whose awake? Head to my insta-stories for some home makeover fun.. Renovation is kinda almost done!!!! I can move back into my house soon!!!! #RandomLifeUpdate.”
Swara also introduced everyone to the ‘first resident’ of the house -- Lord Ganesha -- and said that it ‘already feels like home’. “First resident of the newly done old house! Thank you Alka Aunty for this gorgeous Ganesh ji. House already feels like home. #home #heart,” she wrote on Twitter.
On Instagram Stories, Swara posted a video saying, “Hi guys! My house is being renovated for the last two-and-a-half years and it’s still not done. But it’s kind of almost done, I am going to share some pictures and stuff with you. And I need some advice, so please thoda sa dekho aur thoda sa batana mujhe kaisa lag raha hai (take a look and tell me how it looks).”
Swara also gave fans a video tour, showing them the hall, which will have wooden sliding doors and a view of the greenery outside. She also gave a glimpse of her open kitchen. Her study has a floral wallpaper that she is ‘obsessed’ with and a wall-to-wall bookshelf. She said that her younger brother, Ishan, is ‘really pissed’ about the wallpaper but she loves it.
Swara then took everyone inside what will be her make-up room and wrote, “Cannot wait to start using this”. In a series of videos, she then debated about the shade of blue she would paint the living room and also gave a glimpse of her sofa.
Swara will be seen next in a same-sex love story, titled Sheer Qorma, opposite Divya Dutta. She will also star in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, alongside Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.