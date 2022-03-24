Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor debut their Veronica and Betty looks from Archie movie sets. See pics inside

Work on filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming ‘live action musical adaptation' of Archie comics is on in full swing. On Thursday, pictures from the sets surfaced online and they showed Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda hanging out together. All three ‘star kids' are expected to make their acting debuts with the project. (Also read: Zoya Akhtar announces The Archies, rumoured debut project of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda)

Khushi Kapoor, who is the youngest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, debuted a fresh hair style. She was seen with her hair dyed a shiny copper with short bangs falling on her forehead. While Betty from the Archies comics is a bright blonde with short bangs, it was perhaps the right decision to not let Khushi dye her hair yellow but go for a safer transition instead. She was also seen wearing a baby blue shirt, brown skirt and a chunky knit vest on top.

Suhana, on the other hand, flaunted deep dark hair, in Veronica's classic style. She wore a black dress and a hoodie on top. She was seen walking with Navya Naveli Nanda, elder sister to Agastya. He, meanwhile, was seen in a dark brown polo shirt and curly hair, very unlike the lead character's red hair from the Archie comics.

Also spotted with them were Zoya and Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Khushi Kapoor with other guests at Apoorva Mehta's bash.

Pictures from Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's recent birthday bash were also shared on social media on Saturday. In one picture, Khushi can be seen at the party with other guests, wearing a shimmery nude-coloured dress and with her copper hair styled in a bun.

Zoya had made the announcement about her film in November last year. “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read. The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

