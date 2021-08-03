Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan asks fans to ‘pick a personality’ as she shares snapshots of her moods, Shanaya Kapoor calls her ‘beauty’
bollywood

Suhana Khan asks fans to ‘pick a personality’ as she shares snapshots of her moods, Shanaya Kapoor calls her ‘beauty’

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, asked fans to ‘pick a personality’ as she posted a picture collage on Instagram. She received a compliment from her best friend Shanaya Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Suhana Khan shared a collage of her pictures on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gave fans a glimpse of her different moods as she shared a snapshot collage on Instagram. She wore a black top with large golden hoop earrings and a minimalist necklace. Her hair was parted down the middle and tied back into a ponytail, and her eyes were rimmed with kohl.

While some of the images of Suhana were in colour, others were in black-and-white. “Pick a personality,” the caption read. Comments on the post were limited but she received compliments from her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and others.

“Beauty,” Shanaya wrote, along with a revolving hearts emoji. “Wait, stop, I can’t choose. I pick them all,” another friend of Suhana’s wrote. “You’re unreal,” another said.

Last month, Suhana posed for a photoshoot by her mother Gauri Khan. She posed in a white tank top and denim shorts with a beverage can in her hand. “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford :),” she wrote, sharing the pictures on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a rare comment on Suhana’s post and wrote, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture???”

Currently, Suhana is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family.

Also see: Inside Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘average work day’: Female bonding and hearty laughs, see photos

Suhana wants to follow in Shah Rukh’s footsteps and become an actor. However, he has set a condition that she must complete her education before she enters the film industry. She has already tried her acting and has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London in 2018. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suhana khan shanaya kapoor shah rukh khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Suhana Khan and mom Gauri bring out their artistic side with 'therapeutic' sketch, check it out here

UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:04 AM IST
bollywood

Suhana Khan loves Shanaya Kapoor’s glam poses, Navya Naveli Nanda asks ‘who is taking these videos’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:00 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP