Suhana Khan asks fans to ‘pick a personality’ as she shares snapshots of her moods, Shanaya Kapoor calls her ‘beauty’

  • Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, asked fans to ‘pick a personality’ as she posted a picture collage on Instagram. She received a compliment from her best friend Shanaya Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:10 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gave fans a glimpse of her different moods as she shared a snapshot collage on Instagram. She wore a black top with large golden hoop earrings and a minimalist necklace. Her hair was parted down the middle and tied back into a ponytail, and her eyes were rimmed with kohl.

While some of the images of Suhana were in colour, others were in black-and-white. “Pick a personality,” the caption read. Comments on the post were limited but she received compliments from her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and others.

“Beauty,” Shanaya wrote, along with a revolving hearts emoji. “Wait, stop, I can’t choose. I pick them all,” another friend of Suhana’s wrote. “You’re unreal,” another said.

Last month, Suhana posed for a photoshoot by her mother Gauri Khan. She posed in a white tank top and denim shorts with a beverage can in her hand. “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford :),” she wrote, sharing the pictures on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a rare comment on Suhana’s post and wrote, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture???”

Currently, Suhana is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family.

Suhana wants to follow in Shah Rukh’s footsteps and become an actor. However, he has set a condition that she must complete her education before she enters the film industry. She has already tried her acting and has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London in 2018. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

