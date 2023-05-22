Suhana Khan looks pretty in unseen pic, BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor wish her on birthday

Suhana Khan turned 23 on Monday. She is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. On the special occasion, Suhana Khan's best friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared unseen photos with the birthday girl. Joining them was also Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani who treated fans to a stunning photo of Shanaya with a birthday cake. Also read: When Suhana Khan said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be addressed as her dad at school

Suhana Khan receives warm wishes from Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Pooja Dadlani on her birthday.

Actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and posted an adorable photo with Suhana. It had them posing at an event. While Ananya was seen smiling with her eyes close, Suhana stood next to her and simply smiled at the camera. The two looked glamourous.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor wish Suhana Khan on her birthday.

Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday my little bird. The sweetest girl in the world, wish you every joy today and everyday love you so so so so much @suhanakhan2.” Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood best friends. Much like them, their mothers and fathers are also close friends in the industry.

Shanaya Kapoor who will be soon making her Bollywood debut, also shared a couple of photos with Suhana Khan on the photo-sharing app. She posted a photo with Shanaya from a party. In the photo, Shanaya looked stunning in a red dress while Suhana looked gorgeous as ever in a pink dress.

Sharing the photo, Shanaya captioned it, “Twin sister forever happy birthday.” “As you shoot across the sky,” she added to her next post which featured the two posing with a sky full of fireworks in the background.

Shanaya Kapoor and Pooja Dadlani share unseen pics with Suhana Khan.

Besides Ananya and Shanaya, Pooja Dadlani also shared a photo of Suhana. It featured the birthday girl posing with her hands on a table. She slipped into a dark grey bodycon dress and also carried a baguette bag. A cake was placed on the table with candles on them. It seems to be clicked from one of her birthday celebrations. The post read, “Love your smile… Always keep smiling birthday girl @suhanakhan2.”

Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Netflix's The Archies. In the series, she will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

