Suhana Khan looks stylish as she poses with dad Shah Rukh Khan in new pic; fans say 'heart and soul are melting'

After photos of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan posing with their kids were shared on fan pages, Gauri herself posted a family picture on Instagram from their recent photoshoot. Now, another photo from the photoshoot has surfaced online and features Shah Rukh with daughter Suhana Khan, who will soon be making her acting debut. On Tuesday, Suhana and Shah Rukh's photo was shared on a fan page with the caption, "Melting my heart and soul!" Also read: Shah Rukh Khan poses with Gauri, AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan in unseen photos; fans call them 'our Pathaan family'

Suhana Khan twins with dad Shah Rukh as they pose in white and black outfits.

In the picture, Suhana Khan wore a white sleeveless top with a pair of black pants as she sat with her back towards Shah Rukh, who was also facing the other side. They were seen looking into the camera as they posed inside a lavish space, seemingly designed by Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer and has her own store in Mumbai. Shah Rukh wore a black T-shirt and jacket with a pair of black and white pants in the photo. A fan commented on their photo shared on Instagram, "Nice and sweet." One more wrote about Suhana, "Well-bred girl." One fan also called their photo ‘picture-perfect’.

On Tuesday, Gauri Khan had a family shared a picture in which they can be seen in shades of black and white. Gauri and Suhana were twinning in white tops and black pants, while Shah Rukh and his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan were in similar outfits, comprising of white T-shirts and blue denims paired with black jackets. "My coffee table book, My Life In Design, now available in store..." read Gauri's Instagram caption.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan married in 1991. Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies this year. Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Suhana has become the brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant Maybelline. Recently, Suhana had shared a glimpse of one of her advertisement on Instagram, and written, “Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women!”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. In addition to Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the movie also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

