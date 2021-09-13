Suhana Khan nails casual chic as she poses for outdoor photoshoot in New York. See pics

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of how she spent her Sunday in New York. She posed for an outdoor photoshoot and shared pictures.

For the photoshoot, Suhana opted for a casual chic look. She wore an oversized blue and white striped shirt over a black tank top and denim shorts. She completed her look with black loafers and a lime green baguette bag. “Sunday,” she captioned her post, which was liked by Khushi Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others. +

Presently, Suhana is in New York, where she is a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She just returned from a weeks-long holiday in Europe, which included trips to Portugal and Serbia.

Last week, Suhana shared a picture of the view from her apartment in New York. It featured her lying on a couch, wearing a crop top and sweatpants, with her back to the camera. She appeared to be gazing at a view of the city skyline. She captioned her post with a cloud emoji.

Suhana wishes to be an actor like Shah Rukh. She has previously starred in a theatrical production of Romeo and Juliet in London as well as a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. She is expected to enter Bollywood once she completes her education.

Previously, in an interview with Vogue, Suhana talked about her dream of becoming an actor. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.