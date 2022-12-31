Suhana Khan stands out in grey dress as she parties with mom Gauri Khan, friends, family ahead of New Year's Eve

Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Karan Johar in Dubai. Earlier, Suhana and mom Gauri Khan were spotted at the airport leaving for Dubai. Now, new photos of Suhana and Gauri from a party were shared on Instagram by other guests. Fan pages also reshared the pictures, which are seemingly from Alibaug, where Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish bungalow. Also read: Fans compare Suhana Khan with Shah Rukh Khan as she greets paps with warm smile

In the photos that were shared on Instagram Stories, Suhana and Gauri Khan were seen posing with their friends and family. Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber was also seen in some of the photos that were taken at the house party. While Suhana wore a simple grey dress, Gauri was in a blue dress and a pair of white sneakers. Gauri's mom Savita Chhibber wore a black and white kurta outfit for the night.

In one of the pictures from the night, Gauri posed with a guest, while Suhana was seen smiling in a couple of group photos. Gauri's brother Vikrant Chibber's family was also spotted at the party.

On Christmas, Suhana was spotted arriving at the Kapoor family lunch in Mumbai with her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda as well as his sister Navya Naveli Nanda and mother Shweta Bachchan. Suhana and Agastya twinned in black outfits, while Navya and Shweta wore white. Suhana and Agastya are soon going to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, The Archies.

Recently, Suhana and Agastya were spotted at Zoya's Mumbai home. Earlier, the team of The Archies had attended the film's wrap party in Mumbai. Khushi Kapoor is also making her debut with the film, which is a Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics.

Suhana, Agastya and Khushi all belong to well-known families from Bollywood. Suhana is daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan. Khushi is the younger daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor is also an actor. Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, and the grandson of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

