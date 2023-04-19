Suhana Khan's new pics from photoshoot are winning hearts on internet, fans love her fashion sense

After photos of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan posing with their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were shared on fan pages, new solo pictures of Suhana from the photoshoot have surfaced online. Suhana, who will soon be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, also posed with mom Gauri in a new photo. On Tuesday, Gauri, who is an interior designer had also shared a family picture from their recent photoshoot as she promoted her new book. Also read: Suhana Khan looks stylish as she poses with dad Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan poses in a photoshoot for mom Gauri Khan's new book.

In pictures shared on an Instagram fan page on Tuesday, Suhana Khan wore a white crop top with blue jeans as she posed on a bed inside a lavish room designed by Gauri. The caption read, "White is her colour y'all – Suhana's recent photoshoot for @gaurikhan's coffee table book!" Suhana looked straight into the camera in the two photos which were shared, one of which was black-and-white. She wore glamorous makeup and had her hair tied in a ponytail.

Fans showered love on Suhana's latest photos. A comment referenced a Shah Rukh Khan song, and read, "Tujhe dekha to yeh jaana sanam, pyar hota hai deewana sanam (When I saw you I knew that love is crazy darling)..." A fan commented, "Very nice look." A fan also commented on Suhaha's 'fashion sense', and wrote, "Suhana is a trendsetter okay..." One more wrote, "Every colour is her colour." One more commented, “Absolutely beautiful.”

A photo of Gauri Khan posing with Suhana is also doing the rounds online. While Suhana sat on a bed in the photo, Gauri stood next to her. Suhana wore a black top with a metallic skirt, and Gauri was in a polka-dot top and a pair of black pants. A fan commented on their photo, "Gauri, your daughter has grown so much, she is as beautiful as you..." One more wrote, "Very beautiful family..."

On Tuesday, Gauri and Shah Rukh's family picture, in which they can be seen dressed in shades of black and white, was shared on Instagram. Gauri and Suhana were twinning in white tops and black pants, while Shah Rukh and his sons Aryan and AbRam were in white T-shirts and blue denims paired with matching black jackets. Gauri's Instagram caption had read, "My coffee table book, My Life In Design, now available in store..."

Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies this year. Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Suhana has become the brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant Maybelline.

