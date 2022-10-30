Suhana Khan sends love to ‘big sister’ Ananya Panday on 24th birthday; Sara Ali Khan, Navya Nanda wish her too

Ananya Panday celebrated her 24 birthday on Sunday. She ringed in her birthday at midnight with friends Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aryan Khan as they all came together for a Halloween bash. Aryan, Ananya and Sara were also spotted travelling in the same car after the party. Several of Ananya's industry and childhood friends later took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday. Also read: Aryan Khan sports kohl eyes for Halloween bash, Ananya Panday turns Poo and Navya Nanda plays Jasmine. Watch

Suhana Khan shared a picture from one of their outings for which they were twinning in white. Calling Ananya her elder sister, Suhana wrote, “Happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much.”

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Ananya from the Halloween bash held on Saturday. Wishing her on her birthday, Sara wrote, "Happiest birthday to the funnest, prettiest and cutest girl. It's always a blast when you are around. Keep crackling you patakha."

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture of them travelling in a car, with Ananya taking a nap. “Happy birthday to you sleeping beauty,” she wrote in her birthday post for her.

Kareena Kapoor also took the opportunity to comment on Ananya's look from a Halloween bash for which she dressed up as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sharing a collage of her pictures from the bash, she wrote, "You looked PHAT (wink emoji). Happy birthday you star, lots of love!" PHAT is a slang referring to ‘pretty, hot and tempting'.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who had been filming for his next with Ananya in Mathura, shared a picture from the sets. He said it was a screengrab of their Dream Girl 2 announcement video and they should click more pictures together.

Parineeti Chopra shared a throwback picture of them which showed the two twinning in black. She wrote, “Dearest of all dears, one wishes you the heartiest of wishes as one turns older this morning. Do enjoy many a moment of uncontrolled fun and frolic dearest.”

Sonam Kapoor also shared a throwback picture from a get-together to wish Ananya on her birthday, It also had her cousin Shanaya Kapoor in the frame.

Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram Stories to wish her. “Happy birthday Ananya Panday. Love you tons AP.”

Ananya was recently seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

