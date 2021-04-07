Sujoy Ghosh has funny reply as Twitter user criticises Aladin, jokes he has 'list of all the 31 people' who watched it

Sujoy Ghosh poked fun at the box office collection of his 2009 release, Aladin, as a Twitter user criticised the film. It all started when the filmmaker tweeted about watching Christopher Nolan’s time-bending thriller Tenet and confessed that he failed to grasp the narrative.

“Finally saw tenet. did not understand anything,” Sujoy wrote. A Twitter user replied, “Even I didn't understand Aladin.”

Taking the comment in good humour, Sujoy joked about the poor box office collection of Aladin. “Lies. i have a list of all the 31 people who saw aladin. your name is not in the list. i’ll add?” was his funny response.

Sujoy’s response drew appreciation from fans. “Respect dada. Trolls ko pyaar se kaise handle karna koi aap se seekhe (One should learn how to deal with trolls gracefully from you). Have one chicken chilly on my behalf for this,” one wrote. “Hahha Epic,” another wrote.

Aladin, an adaptation of the Middle Eastern folk tale, starred Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, with Jacqueline Fernandez, in her debut, playing Jasmine. Amitabh Bachchan played the genie and Sanjay Dutt was seen as the antagonist. The film was a commercial failure.

Earlier, Sujoy talked about facing rejection in his initial days, but not giving up. He made his directorial debut with Jhankaar Beats in 2003.

“I went begging on the streets to meet producers to back my films. I struggled a lot. It took almost three years for me to make a film. It was a tough journey. The industry rejected me when I came here. I faced rejection by most of them (filmmakers). But I continued to work hard and did not lose hope,” he said in a 2013 interview with PTI.

Sujoy has since gone on to direct critically and commercially successful films such as Kahaani and Badla. He also helmed the Netflix horror series Typewriter.