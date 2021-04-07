Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sujoy Ghosh has funny reply as Twitter user criticises Aladin, jokes he has 'list of all the 31 people' who watched it
bollywood

Sujoy Ghosh has funny reply as Twitter user criticises Aladin, jokes he has 'list of all the 31 people' who watched it

Sujoy Ghosh took a Twitter user's criticism of Aladin in good humour and poked fun at the film's poor box office collection.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Sujoy Ghosh directed Aladin in 2009.

Sujoy Ghosh poked fun at the box office collection of his 2009 release, Aladin, as a Twitter user criticised the film. It all started when the filmmaker tweeted about watching Christopher Nolan’s time-bending thriller Tenet and confessed that he failed to grasp the narrative.

“Finally saw tenet. did not understand anything,” Sujoy wrote. A Twitter user replied, “Even I didn't understand Aladin.”

Taking the comment in good humour, Sujoy joked about the poor box office collection of Aladin. “Lies. i have a list of all the 31 people who saw aladin. your name is not in the list. i’ll add?” was his funny response.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Here's how Jeetendra had reacted when asked if he had proposed to Hema Malini

Kareena Kapoor gets goofy with Taimur, Saba Ali Khan finally finds pic with him

Sushmita’s daughter Alisah reads moving essay on adoption, watch throwback video

Kajol says 'my eyes aren't even black' in this vintage BTS video from Baazigar

Sujoy’s response drew appreciation from fans. “Respect dada. Trolls ko pyaar se kaise handle karna koi aap se seekhe (One should learn how to deal with trolls gracefully from you). Have one chicken chilly on my behalf for this,” one wrote. “Hahha Epic,” another wrote.

Aladin, an adaptation of the Middle Eastern folk tale, starred Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, with Jacqueline Fernandez, in her debut, playing Jasmine. Amitabh Bachchan played the genie and Sanjay Dutt was seen as the antagonist. The film was a commercial failure.

Also see: Sushmita Sen revisits daughter Alisah's heartwarming essay on adoption, praises her 'wisdom and grace'. Watch video

Earlier, Sujoy talked about facing rejection in his initial days, but not giving up. He made his directorial debut with Jhankaar Beats in 2003.

“I went begging on the streets to meet producers to back my films. I struggled a lot. It took almost three years for me to make a film. It was a tough journey. The industry rejected me when I came here. I faced rejection by most of them (filmmakers). But I continued to work hard and did not lose hope,” he said in a 2013 interview with PTI.

Sujoy has since gone on to direct critically and commercially successful films such as Kahaani and Badla. He also helmed the Netflix horror series Typewriter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sujoy ghosh tenet

Related Stories

bollywood

‘Aei what is Tenet’: Confused Amitabh Bachchan needed Sujoy Ghosh to tell him about Christopher Nolan’s new film

UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2020 12:54 PM IST
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu miffed with Sujoy Ghosh for not using her pic in Mother’s Day message: ‘Very cheap, I must say’

UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2020 02:22 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP