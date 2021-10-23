Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez were dating, claims his lawyer; actor denies ‘slanderous statements’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was in a relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being investigated for alleged cheating and extortion to the tune of around ₹200 crore, his lawyer Anant Malik claimed. Her spokesperson, however, has denied the allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jacqueline has already been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Actor Nora Fatehi’s statement has also been recorded in the case.

“Nora Fatehi claims to be a victim but she was gifted a BMW car. Apart from that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions... This is straight from the horse’s mouth. They are the ultimate beneficiaries, that is why they are being called for questioning,” Sukesh’s lawyer was quoted as saying in court by a leading daily.

However, Jacqueline’s spokesperson denied the allegations. “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about the relationship with the involved couple,” the actor’s representative said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul were recently arrested by the ED while being lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh, and some other high-profile individuals.

Also see: Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s new apartment, which was home to Priyanka Chopra during her wedding

In August, the ED had raided some of Sukesh’s premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, ₹82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

Nora’s team said in a statement previously that she is a ‘victim’ in the case and has been summoned by the ED as a witness. “We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation,” the statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON