Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has served a legal notice to the makers of the upcoming documentary, Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, based on his life and alleged fraud case. Sukesh has alleged that the documentary, set to stream on Netflix, presents a one-sided narrative of his life and has sought a deferral of its release until his case is completed.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends legal notice over documentary

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent a legal notice to Netflix over a documentary on him. (PTI Photo) (PTI) more less

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Anantam Legal, the lawyers for Sukesh, have said they have asked that the release of the documentary be deferred until prosecution evidence has been recorded in the criminal trials the film focuses on. The notice, issued by Advocate Anant Malik, has given the film’s makers and Netflix 72 hours to respond. The film is currently slated for release on 18 December.

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The notice, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, says that the allegations made in the film are part of a court trial. The alleged Rs. 200 crore extortion and the alleged events inside Tihar Jail are the subject of a case before the Special Court (MCOCA), Rouse Avenue Courts. The evidence is currently being recorded in the case, and the next date is 30 November. The notice also states that Sukesh was not approached by the documentary’s makers for his version of the events. Sukesh’s lawyers call the documentary a public trial, saying that he has not been convicted in any of the cases, except one, which is also under appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} Through his lawyers, Sukesh has now demanded not just a deferment of the release, but also a pre-screening of the documentary for him, written confirmation that the film and its trailers will not be released until prosecution evidence in the listed trials is concluded, and withdrawal of publicity material that describes him as a ‘conman’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through his lawyers, Sukesh has now demanded not just a deferment of the release, but also a pre-screening of the documentary for him, written confirmation that the film and its trailers will not be released until prosecution evidence in the listed trials is concluded, and withdrawal of publicity material that describes him as a ‘conman’. {{/usCountry}}

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HT has learnt that the makers and Netflix are yet to respond to the notice.

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All about Love, Scam Aur Dhokha

On Thursday, Netflix announced the film, describing it as a story that delves into the extraordinary story of a man accused of orchestrating an elaborate web of deception. The documentary comes from the makers of Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. According to a press note from Netflix, the film utilises two years of research to delve into and trace Sukesh’s origin story and explore how he managed to operate on such a scale, even from inside Tihar jail. Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar & executive produced by Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story premieres on Netflix on December 18.

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The case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the alleged mastermind behind a ₹200 crore extortion case. It is alleged that while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, Sukesh impersonated senior government officials and allegedly extorted around ₹200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Sukesh was eventually sentenced to 8 years in prison in the case. He has appealed against the verdict.