Sukhee trailer: Shilpa Shetty plays a homemaker on holiday, curses to her heart's content. Watch

This year, Shilpa Shetty will complete three decades since her memorable debut in Abbas-Mustan's 1993 romantic thriller Baazigar. In her next, the actor will be seen in her first titular role in years. The trailer of Sukhee dropped on Wednesday, and it stars Shilpa in the role of a rebellious homemaker. (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty says she ‘was never counted in the top 10 actors' in film industry: Today look at me I am doing...)

Sukhee trailer

Shilpa Shetty plays a rebellious homemaker in Sukhee

The trailer of Sukhee, a slice-of-life film, starts with Shilpa describing how her daily routine revolves around only her domestic duties as she lives with a working husband, a school-going son, and a sick father figure.

She goes through the grind on autopilot mode, till she comes across an online invite to her school reunion. When her husband doesn't ‘allow’ her to visit Delhi for the “aiyashi," Sukhee decides to take that train to the capital nonetheless, leaving her husband to struggle in the kitchen by himself.

The mother's guilt does strike Sukhee, but her pals from school don't let her go down that lane. She goes from kurtis to red dresses, drinks like a fish with her girls, and curses to her heart's content, when she overhears a bunch of men complain how every film on women empowerment has the same story.

About Sukhee

The synopsis of the film reads, “The film is a light-hearted, slice-of-life story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife who goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences in a span of just seven days, coming out rekindled, reborn and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother to being a woman again. In every woman, there is a Bedhadak, Besharam, Beparwah, and Sukhee hidden and this film invites you to reconnect with yourself.”

Sukhee also boasts of a women-led team, with Sonal Joshi as the director, Radhika Anand as the story writer, and Paullomi Dutta as the screenplay writer. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment. It is slated to release in cinemas on September 22.

