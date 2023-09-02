Shilpa Shetty says she ‘was never counted in the top 10 actors' in film industry: Today look at me I am doing...

Shilpa Shetty has said that she was never counted among the top 10 actors in the film industry. Speaking to ETimes, Shilpa also said that she feels overworked and underpaid as she keeps juggling all her duties and responsibilities. In the interview, she recalled her journey in Bollywood and added that she received all the love. She also said that now he is doing well with her brands working and her TV stint running well. Shilpa has been working in films since 1993. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty reacts after being trolled for hoisting Tricolour with shoes on) Shilpa Shetty takes a look at her own Bollywood journey.(Ashish Vaishnav)

Never counted among top 10

Shilpa told ETimes, "I feel there is poetic justice in life, always. I was never in the top 10 actors (list). I may have received a lot of love and adulation but never counted in the top 10 actors – maybe lack of opportunity, or what I don’t know. Today look at me I am doing the biggest series. I have just finished filming a movie. I am doing a multilingual movie. I have nothing to complain about today. We all have our journey, I have carved a niche on TV, and my brands are doing well."

Feels overworked

Shilpa also shared that she tries her best to fit in a lot of stuff in her day - with the kids starting their school, her responsibilities have now increased. She added that juggling all her responsibilities takes a lot of work and she feels overworked and underpaid. She added that maybe she's not underpaid but is certainly overworked. Shilpa will complete her 30 years in Bollywood in November this year.

Carved a niche for herself

Looking back at her journey, she said she only recalls the lessons life has taught her, and the love she got from the people. "I feel happy and proud that I have carved a niche for myself in this plethora of talent.” She was also asked about reports of a movie being made on her husband, Raj Kundra's legal battle, and his arrest for allegedly creating pornographic content. Asked if Raj may produce and/or act in the movie as well, Shilpa said it was not her "place to say anything".

Shilpa's Bollywood journey

Having made a grand debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Baazigar in 1993, Shilpa went on to feature in several popular films in the 90s. These included Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar The Gambler, and Hathkadi. In 2000, she featured in Dhadkan which also brought critical acclaim for her.

Most recently, she was seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma which was a remake of the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi. Shilpa was seen in the film alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Samir Soni. Next up, she has a Kannada film, the Hindi film Sukhee, and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline.

